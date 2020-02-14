Care to Dance?

Like a Footloose-style crusader, Darcy Carozza is on a mission to bring dance to teens in the Coachella Valley.

That’s why she created the Palm Springs Dance Project, which provides free, professional dance instruction to local high school students, builds a network of local dance studios, and is set to pepper the area with live performances next month.

Carozza isn’t a dancer herself, but when she saw her first professional dance performance a few years ago, she was inspired to bring more of the art form to the community she’s called home for more than 40 years.

“Dance itself can communicate so much without words,” she says. “I think what it does to us, as humans watching it — we can feel the emotion and relate to it, and… it links us together in a shared experience