Symbolic Assemblages

ANTHONY COCHRAN

Anthony Cochran Design

Palm Springs

As the designer behind the recent transformation of San Simeonita (the 1962 Palm Springs estate once owned by George and Rosalie Hearst), Cochran is known, in part, for merging midcentury lines with softer hues and a range of period pieces. His eclectic space inside The Shops at Thirteen Forty Five in the Uptown Design District invites admirers to browse Cochran’s handpicked temptations, from vintage art and accessories to furniture and lighting. “I blend cultures, periods, and styles to achieve interiors that are both personal and memorable,” he says. “Grand rooms feel approach-able. Small rooms feel special. Every detail of décor and lifestyle are considered in creating spaces that are at once sophisticated and indulgent

yet unintimidating.”