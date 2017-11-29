Palm Springs Ranks Among Expedia’s Top 20 Draw for Snowbirds

Palm Springs has been selected as one of the 20 Best Places for Snowbirds this winter by Expedia travel service website for its pleasing temperatures and unique allure.

Palm Springs stood out on this list for being a desert haven boasting an average high of 71 degrees in January.

Expedia wrote of Palm Springs:

“Sunshine and palm trees await in this desert haven. No matter the season, it’s always the right time to order a cocktail and lounge on a chaise poolside in Palm Springs. However, the winter months are arguably the best time to visit as the desert heat eases up, leaving ideal temperatures perfect for all the best things to do in Palm Springs, like a stroll through the Palm Springs VillageFest and a hike on Andreas Canyon Trail.

Snowbirds love to: Stake a spot at the trendy Ace Hotel & Swim Club when a DJ’s on deck, and venture to nearby Desert Hot Springs for a pampering spa day — relaxation just hit new levels.”

Among other California destinations to make the top 20 were Riverside and Hermosa Beach.

Click HERE for the complete article.