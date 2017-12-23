January brings bitter cold to much of the Northern Hemisphere. But while people living in snowy, icy environs hunker down, those in Greater Palm Springs wander out under sunny and starry skies to experience a winter wonderland of culture.

Having founded the Rancho Mirage Writers Festival (one of three locally based, multiday events in just the first month of the year), longtime Coachella Valley resident Jamie Kabler exudes pride over his role in the “world-class festivals in our community.”

Kabler revels in the excitement surrounding the desert’s first major gathering of the year: the Palm Springs International Film Festival — from its star-studded gala and opening-night feature to the vast array of foreign film screenings.

“I have gone to a Swedish film and then to an after-party with the Swedish ambassador,” he enthuses.

On the other hand, he says, he particularly enjoys seeing the abundance of local talent at the Southwest Arts Festival in Indio.

It’s a triumvirate of spectacles across the valley, bringing exceptional films, literature, and artworks center stage.

Here’s what you need to know.