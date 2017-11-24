Horseback riding dominated the early history of Palm Springs among a wealth of outdoor activities available throughout the winter months for tourists and residents.

The culture of riding clubs, rodeos, and polo became a part of day-to-day village life.

There were nine stables in Palm Springs in the 1930s. Many of these stables were located along Avenida Caballeros, which translates to “Avenue of the Cowboys”.

In November of 1935, a group of villagers including many of the same businessmen who were actively garnering support for the city’s incorporation, came together and formed the Palm Springs Field Club. Members of the club put together $50,000 and purchased 30 acres of land on Section 13, located west of Palm Springs High School on Sunrise Way between Ramon Road and Baristo, where Sunrise Park is located today.

The Palm Springs Field Club constructed barns and arenas on the property that were used be for horseracing, rodeos, and in 1936 the club hosted the inaugural Hunter Trials, a condensed Olympian equestrian event.

