Palm Springs Film Fest Announces New 2021 Dates

The Palm Springs International Film Festival Society has announced new dates for the 32nd annual Palm Springs International Film Festival. The festival will move to Feb. 25 through March 8, 2021.

On Feb. 25, the annual Film Awards Gala will kick off the festival at the Palm Springs Convention Center. Full days of film screenings will begin Feb. 26 including the Opening Night presentation that evening and will conclude with Best of Fest on March 8.

The date change is to ensure the health and safety of the festival’s patrons, staff, filmmaker guests and partners and to ensure a memorable and enjoyable festival experience.

Film submissions will be accepted beginning Aug. 1 through FilmFreeway. Film Award Gala seats and tables and festival passes will go on sale in October.

For additional information visit psfilmfest.org or call 760-778-8979 or 800-898-7256.

• READ NEXT: Documentary is Call to Action on Salton Sea.