Sure, New Year’s Eve is a pretty big deal. But come Jan. 3 in Palm Springs, cinema steals the spotlight.

Oscar hopefuls — including Glenn Close, Spike Lee, and Bradley Cooper — will swarm the convention center for the Film Awards Gala on opening night and set the city abuzz before you’ve even had a chance to break those resolutions.

Eleven days of screenings, panels, and cocktail parties follow (through Jan. 14). From primping for the paparazzi to decadent dining, we’ve got all the glam you’ll need to put together the ultimate Palm Springs International Film Festival experience.