American Express card members will have early access to tickets for the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Jan. 3, 2019, and festival passes starting July 25, while the general public will be able to buy them starting Aug. 1.

As presenting sponsor, American Express will provide card members with exclusive access online at www.psfilmfest.org/. Additionally, through American Express’ By Invitation Only program, Platinum Card Members have exclusive access to premium ticket packages which include access to the Film Awards Gala and after party, a private film screening, and a film festival sponsor pass to access screenings throughout the festival, Jan. 3-14, 2019. Platinum Card Members can contact their Platinum Concierge to purchase the premium ticket packages.

The Film Awards Gala is the premiere black-tie event in Palm Springs, attended by 2,500 people and honoring the year’s best achievements in cinema in front of and behind the camera. This past year’s event recognized such performers as Allison Janney, Gal Gadot, Gary Oldman, Holly Hunter, Jessica Chastain, Mary J. Blige, Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet and Willem Dafoe, along with the cast and crew of The Shape of Water.

The general public can purchase Film Awards Gala tickets and festival passes on Aug. 1 at www.psfilmfest.org/.

“We’re excited to see the programming come together for next year’s festival and to have American Express return as presenting sponsor of our Film Awards Gala,” said Festival Chairman Harold Matzner.