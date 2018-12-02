Thirty years ago, Sonny Bono, then mayor of Palm Springs, endeavored to supplement the city’s seasonal tourism numbers by launching an international film festival. Statewide, similar cinematic celebrations in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Santa Barbara were booming, and Bono wanted in on that action. He angled to rouse the area’s arts cred by bringing in an array of offbeat movies, and attending media took note: “There’s something pleasantly hallucinatory about the idea that a community fabled for its lacquered luxuries should suddenly be deluged with art-house fare,” The Los Angeles Times reported in a January 1990 review of the desert’s inaugural event. “The film festival has wisely chosen to downplay the glitz and the corn, and instead waltz headlong into the esoterica.”
2018 by the numbers
$1.8 million
Total ticket sales revenue of Palm Springs International Film Festival
$2.5 million
Total revenue of the festival’s Film Awards Gala
600
Employees and volunteers required to put on the Film Awards Gala
400
Law enforcement officers securing the Film Awards Gala
54
Festival honorees, out of 64 in the last six years, who went on to receive Academy Award nominations
13
Oscar nominations for The Shape of Water, which received the festival’s 2018 Vanguard Award
5
All five of the Best Foreign Language Oscar–nominated films screened at the festival, and their directors each participated in the festival’s Foreign Language Oscar Panel
Palm Springs International Film Festival’s first year drew 17,000 filmgoers for a 46-picture lineup, showcasing a handful of foreign films (including Cinema Paradiso, which went on to win the foreign language Oscar) alongside indie productions and other award hopefuls that had seen first light at Cannes. Despite initial success after Bono’s passing in the late ’90s, the festival struggled to stay profitable and draw the same caliber of crowd, but it regained momentum in the early 2000s when current chairman (and founding supporter) Harold Matzner took the reins — and that growth has only continued.
In January 2018, about 136,000 ticket-holders viewed 441 films from 77 countries, and 2,400 attended the opening-night awards gala honoring personalities such as Gal Gadot, Timothée Chalamet, Holly Hunter, and Gary Oldman. Touted among industry players as a barometer of the awards season, the gala recognizes established and rising stars, and many of its honorees go on to sweep the season. “Invariably they have picked who will ultimately become our Oscar nominees and winners,” says Mary Hart, longtime former host of Entertainment Tonight and the festival’s gala emcee for going on 16 consecutive years. The festival’s honors, she points out, are announced ahead of time, alleviating any anxiety leading up to the red-carpet party.
The gala kicks off 11 full days of film screenings, including “Talking Pictures” events with cast and crew Q&As, and auxiliary festivities such as Variety’s Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors to Watch Brunch held annually at Parker Palm Springs. These days there is no downplaying of glitz; however, the festival’s origin as a platform for lesser-known creative feats remains the best reason to attend.
Director Guillermo del Toro, whose film The Shape of Water received the festival’s Vanguard Award in 2018, counts festival attendance as a rite of passage for up-and-comers in the industry. “It’s vital,” he says. “It’s a unique festival that is founded on the love of cinema and the love of showbusiness in a city that is steeped in great lore for American entertainment … and it’s a great place to be.”
The festival runs Jan. 3–14 at theaters in Palm Springs and Cathedral City. Priority passes are available at psfilmfest.org.
FILM CALENDAR
December 2018
Dec. 3/ Remembering Tab Hunter Film Series: Island of Desire.
2 p.m. Rancho Mirage Public Library and Observatory.
Dec. 4/ Below the Line: Anatomy of a Movie.
Lecture, 2 p.m. Rancho Mirage Public Library and Observatory.
Dec. 10/ Remembering Tab Hunter Film Series: The Girl He Left Behind.
2 p.m. Rancho Mirage Public Library and Observatory.
Dec. 17/ Remembering Tab Hunter Film Series: The Burning Hills.
2 p.m. Rancho Mirage Public Library and Observatory.
Dec. 20/ The Dirty Dozen.
3 p.m. Rancho Mirage Public Library and Observatory.
2019
Jan. 3–14/ Palm Springs International Film Festival.
Multiple venues. psfilmfest.org.
Jan. 17/ Art Documentary Series.
6 p.m. UCR Palm Desert.
Jan. 19/ Janet Mock.
Palm Springs Speaks, 7:30 p.m. Richards Center for the Arts at Palm Springs High School.
Feb. 16/ Jane Fonda.
Palm Springs Speaks, 7:30 p.m. Richards Center for the Arts at Palm Springs High School.
Feb. 21/ Art Documentary Series.
6 p.m. UCR Palm Desert.
March 21/ Art Documentary Series.
6 p.m. UCR Palm Desert.
March 24–27/ Jewish Film Festival.
Temple Isaiah.
March 29–April 4/ American Documentary Film Festival.
Palm Springs Cultural Center.
April 18/ Art Documentary Series.
6 p.m. UCR Palm Desert.
May 9–13 /Arthur Lyons’ Film Noir Festival.
Palm Springs Cultural Center.