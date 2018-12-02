2018 by the number s

$1.8 million

Total ticket sales revenue of Palm Springs International Film Festival

$2.5 million

Total revenue of the festival’s Film Awards Gala

600

Employees and volunteers required to put on the Film Awards Gala

400

Law enforcement officers securing the Film Awards Gala

54

Festival honorees, out of 64 in the last six years, who went on to receive Academy Award nominations

13

Oscar nominations for The Shape of Water, which received the festival’s 2018 Vanguard Award

5

All five of the Best Foreign Language Oscar–nominated films screened at the festival, and their directors each participated in the festival’s Foreign Language Oscar Panel