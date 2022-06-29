Hitting its Stride

25 Years Later

Today, the Palm Springs chapter numbers more than 300 and marks its 25th anniversary this year. They are a very visible sight each morning as walkers, mostly seniors, gather at the Mizell parking lot around 7:30 a.m. in the summer, 8 a.m. during the season, and then begin their trek down Sunrise Way. Runners meet at separate gathering spots during the week, but on Saturdays everyone hits the course together. Current chapter president Michael Ambrose is one of them, a transplant with his husband Ken from San Francisco since 2007. They met through San Francisco FrontRunners, and it was a natural extension to join the Palm Springs chapter when they moved to the desert.

“I almost felt like a sense of obligation because I feel like Front Runners has enriched my life so much through friendships, and experiences, and having met my husband, it sort of changed my life in positive ways,” says Ambrose, who is a runner. “I'm a recovering alcoholic. I'm 30 years sober now. So much of the gay community and sort of the socialization and networking in the gay community is centered around bars and clubs and things like that. And for me, that was never an option. So the opportunity to meet people in a fitness-oriented, health-oriented capacity was very appealing to me because meeting people in bars and clubs was not an option for me as a sober person.”

Like Ambrose, running brought newcomer Richard Nelson from Santa Monica into the fold. A part-time resident who moved here full-time just before the pandemic fell in 2020, Nelson actually ran on his own for a year before joining the Palm Springs chapter in 2021. He had previously been a member of the LA FrontRunners, but that chapter was focused on running and participating in races. Here he can just run for pleasure, and he likes that the chapter attracts a cross-section of people.

“You get a very eclectic mix of people and it's really kind of fun and challenging, and everybody comes from different walks of life, different careers, and backgrounds. It's kind of a melting pot,” Nelson says. “And I think there's something about people that are retired and that are social, that once they find an organization that fits them, they're very loyal. I think it does so well because it's a group of people that enjoying exercising and socializing.”