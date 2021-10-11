The Up and Down of Town

“Many small cities are faced with losing their downtowns to vacant storefronts, blighted areas, and crime,” she says. “Ours is the opposite. Ours is revitalized.”

It’s Complicated

Ignoring the fact that Palm Springs lacks a place for ships to dock, people eagerly placed $10,000 deposits on residential lofts at Port Lawrence, which in 2007 promised to introduce luxury residential living in downtown Palm Springs.

Buildings were demolished to make way for the 4-acre project at Palm Canyon Drive and Alejo Road. But 2007 promise turned into 2008 precipice when the national economy plummeted.

Although recovery came too late for original plans, the value of a footprint in the downtown of an alluring city can be depressed for only so long, right?

Audible sigh. Answers too often come in the form of yes and no.

In 2015, city and tourism officials touted the property as the site of an Andaz hotel. This year brought news that it would be rebranded as a Thompson hotel (both lie in Hyatt’s portfolio).

It’s Shady

Granted, it’s 841 acres smaller than New York City’s Central Park and, therefore, cannot accommodate a zoo. But Palm Springs’ new 2-acre park gives the city bragging rights. After all, most downtowns don’t “give up” ground that could generate revenue via commercial development. The site — land historically hosting guests seeking a wellness retreat — influenced the park’s designers.

“Nellie Coffman, the Desert Inn’s founder, espoused the space, stillness, solitude, and simplicity of Palm Springs,” says Nate Cormier, managing studio director at RIOS. “It was our aim to imbue the park with this spirit.”

The Los Angeles firm used 3-D modeling software to measure shade coverage at various times of the day and year to ensure sun protection across the grounds. The result encompasses 135 native palms, as well as 13 shade trees and an event-stage canopy inspired by palm fronds. Ambient cooling also will come from cascading water and a splash zone with pop jets and fog emitters.

Additional elements include an event lawn with amphitheater seating, public restrooms, and a police substation.

It’s Logical

Lawrence Kocher and Albert Frey proved the practicality of mass-producing structures with “off-the-shelf” materials in designing a house for New York City’s Architectural and Allied Arts Exhibition of 1931. The Aluminaire House Foundation donated the building to Palm Springs Art Museum in 2020, to be reassembled at the museum’s southeast corner.

Though construction has taken longer than the lickety-split 10 days in 1931, no one can deny that it makes sense to have the Aluminaire in Palm Springs, given Frey’s connection to the city (including his design of City Hall). The structure should be ready for exterior visitation at the end of this month.

“Phase 2 for the interior is still very much in the planning and fundraising stages,” says Scott Slaven, the museum’s director of marketing.

Recognizing Palm Springs’ Indigenous people, the Agua Caliente Cultural Plaza on Indian Canyon Drive will include a museum, spa, and outdoor spaces for reflection and gathering. For years, the Native American tribe has relied on its museum presence in a collection of small structures on South Palm Canyon Drive that pay homage to Palm Springs’ history and pioneers.

It’s Time

Palm Springs Life’s October issue two years ago heralded a concerted effort to revive downtown’s theater, which debuted in 1936 and has been shuttered since 2014.

As anyone familiar with show business knows, timing is everything. Donations began pouring in, and a fundraising concert starring Nancy Sinatra sold out the venue’s 800 seats. Then a pandemic crashed the party. Major donations were rescinded. Save the Plaza Theatre steering-committee activity stalled. And $160,000 in the bank falls far short of a goal to raise at least $10 million.

But hope springs eternal. In January, the Oasis Music Festival could refire the pilot light.

“I think the theater is so important to downtown being an arts, entertainment, and culture destination,” says Frank Jones, president and publisher of festival organizer Palm Springs Life. To that end, he committed a minimum contribution of $10,000 from festival proceeds, plus exposure and contribution opportunities through a donation box and hashtag, plus an appeal to the city (in conjunction with J.R. Roberts, steering committee chair) for $50,000 in repairs and updates (approved by the council in July).

“The theater is the grande dame of venues because of its history,” Jones says. “It’s natural to make it a focal point for the downtown experience.”