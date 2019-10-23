Best Gay Bars in the Desert

So you want to go gay bar hopping in Palm Springs? You’d better take a disco nap beforehand because there are more watering holes to choose from than almost any other smallish resort area in the country.

While the majority line a block of Arenas Road in Palm Springs making it an unofficial gay mecca, there’s a smattering of bars spread throughout Coachella Valley. Indeed, you would be hard pressed to find a local area that doesn’t have a substantial queer patronage.

To help you on your way, here are all the LGBTQ-specific places to grab a thirst-quenching drink, watch a sassy drag show, cruise a potential partner, or just dance the night away.• READ

The Alibi Palm Springs

369 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

Situated in an historic 1930s building and sporting a classic 1961 Continental jukebox loaded with your favorite tunes, Alibi offers a relaxing vibe. On weekends it beefs up so patrons can enjoy mouthwatering Heyday burgers on the patio.

thealibipalmsprings.com

The Amp

68-718 E Palm Canyon #201, Cathedral City

The desert’s queer-friendliest sports bar offers seven huge video screens for the LGBTQ jock crowd to enjoy the big game. Patrons also score with the interactive dartboard and pool table. Plus, there’s a drag night. No wonder this place is considered “a sports bar with pizazz!”

ampsportslounge.net

The Barracks

67625 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

This is the place for gentlemen who like to crank it up a notch or 10. The Barracks offers a respite from the heat for the fetish-crowd fellas who enjoy a man in (or out of) uniform, not to mention one of the valley’s cruisiest beer busts. Plus, you don’t want to miss the annual Mr. Barracks contest.

thebarracksbarps.com

Blackbook

315 E. Arenas Road, Palm Springs

Don’t be put off by the dark name. Pop in here for souped-up bar food and a complex cocktail and you’ll find out why our readers voted Blackbook their favorite gay bar in Palm Springs.

blackbookbar.com