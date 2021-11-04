Preserving History

So, we are being very careful about that. Because we imagine that in the future, writers or historians may want to go back and find things. And if they do, we want to make sure that we have proved that what we are saying is true. It also helps with this inaugural exhibition, because we know that people will come and say, "Oh, why did you forget this?" Or, "Why didn't you put this?" Or, "How come this?" Or, "Did you know that?" And our line is going to have to be, "We couldn't include everything, and we're very happy to know about that, or correct something if you know something's wrong. Here's our website. Here's our email and our phone number. Here's a card. You can write us and tell us how you know that.

What have you found during your research, so far. Any surprises?

Pride is celebrating 35 years this year, so I asked Ron DeHarte (CEO of Greater Palm Springs Pride), 'Do you have any pictures? Do we know anything much more about it?' But nobody had anything. He's inquired, and nobody had anything. And through my library background, I know a little bit more about how to do research. And so, I came upon a thing accidentally, really, through the Massachusetts online library archive that referenced vaguely something about Palm Springs Pride. And I could see that the year was really too old. So, I clicked on it to see what they were referring to, and it took me to another place. And it referenced a collection of photos and poster of a Pride celebration in Palm Springs in 1986. And I'm like, 'So, where are those things?" Well, it turns out that they are actually at One Archive in LA. But when you click on it, it basically just said, 'A scrapbook, a poster, and they're in box whatever.' And it gave you a reference, but there was nothing. So I wrote to One Archive and told them who I was and I know you're probably short staffed, but is there anybody there that can go and open that box and see what's in there? And they did, and lo and behold, there was a poster and a scrapbook. So we now have a high resolution of this poster. And I sent that up to Ron and he was like, 'Oh my God. I can't believe you actually found this.' And so, we will print that to what its original size was, and we'll have it in the exhibition. But I think that that probably was one of our more interesting things, because nobody here seemed to be able to find any such thing.

What's the next step for the organization?

I think there's a lot of people who are very excited about it. What we really want to do is raise enough funds so that we can provide grants to researchers, a young archivist, to say, 'Here's something we would like to find out more information about, and we'll give you 500, $1000 to do that.' The other thing is that in the next year, we want to build a board. We want to do a joint project with the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce to identify all the gay and lesbian people on the Walk Of Stars, so that on their app, when gay people come, they could go and see this people and find out who they are.

