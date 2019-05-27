Girls Trip

morning

Self-Guided Bike Tour

Enjoy a morning of midcentury modernism before those sizzling sunrays kick in with a leisurely ride through some of Palm Springs’ most iconic neighborhoods.

Pedal your way through Movie Colony East, best known as Frank Sinatra’s former stomping ground, or pay a visit to the #PartyLions in the Indian Canyons neighborhood. Rent cruisers as cute as the homes by the half-day, day, or week from Bike Palm Springs. Open 8–10 a.m. daily in the summertime, the rental company offers a selection of electric, mountain, tandem, road, and standard pedal bikes and provides a lock, helmet, and riding map with your rental. If you prefer to plan ahead, make your reservation online and pick up the bikes at your convenience. bikepsrentals.com

Nature Walk

There’s far more to the 1-acre Moorten Botanical Garden than its oft-photographed Cactarium greenhouse, although you’ll definitely come away with a ton of amazing selfies. The unofficial Palm Springs landmark represents the vision of Patricia Moorten and her husband, Chester “Cactus Slim.” The pair collected plant specimens throughout their travels and in 1939 established a garden of peculiar plants at their home. Their son Clark, now in his 70s, grew up on the property and continues to care for his parents’ thriving desert nursery, which also houses tortoises and doves. Plants are priced well, so you may find yourself bringing home your own spindly cactus (or 20) to commemorate the visit. Open daily, except on Wednesdays. moortenbotanicalgarden.com

Old Western Throwback

Built in the 1940s by actor Dick Curtis and his entertainment industry cohorts as a functioning Old West film set (complete with a saloon, “likker” store, and feed barn), Pioneertown has set the scene for more than 200 motion pictures and serials through the years. Perched in the High Desert (about a 45-minute drive from Palm Springs), the community now has an art studio, a saddler, and pottery and soap shops. Visit at sunup (because you’ll want to wander outdoors) then get a table at the lauded Pappy & Harriet’s for drinks and a downhome barbecue lunch. visitpioneertown.com