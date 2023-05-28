Palm Springs Hat Parade Rallied Locals in Midcentury Times

It’s time to bring back the “whimsical” hat. Hear me out.

Spend enough time in the desert, and you’ll find yourself in a hat anyway, as there’s no better way to deflect the brutal rays of the sun.

“Sunscreen can’t do everything, and it can’t last as long as a hat,” says Austin Gray, a Los Angeles–based milliner who serves on the board of the U.S. Milliners Guild. “Put on a hat, and you’re covered.”

Hats happen to have a vibrant history in the desert, linking the early days of the Palm Springs “village” (as the city was known before incorporation) to swanky, midcentury society to the vacationers of today.

Consider the Palm Springs Hat Parade. If you think our music festivals are a fashion spectacle now, you should’ve gotten an eyeful of this annual event. It’s where the elegant and eccentric mingled for Instagram-worthy style moments — had Instagram existed in the 1950s.

It all began with the “Palm Springs Hat,” the creation of Melba Bennett, who owned Deep Well Ranch with her husband, Frank. The couple often took guests on long, rambling horseback rides through the desert. During lunch stops, Melba plucked colorful wildflowers, sticking the stems along the brim of her jaunty straw hat.

She donned the flower-trimmed hat for the biggest event of the year, Desert Circus, an annual bash in April that had ballooned into the United States’ fourth-largest parade. The straw hat — rolled slightly upward on the sides, with a brimful of flowers and silky ribbons hanging down the back — was such a hit, women clamored for their own.

The look became emblematic of Palm Springs style as hat shops popped up along Palm Canyon Drive and on the grounds of the storied Desert Inn. High society events included hat luncheons, with ladies donning their fanciest fascinators and sophisticated sunhats.