The History of Palm Springs: Building a Village

Architect Harry Williams moved from Ohio after receiving Carnell’s La Plaza commission. E. Stewart Williams, one of his sons, made his own mark on Palm Springs with modern designs for multiple bank buildings, as well as Palm Springs Aerial Tramway’s Mountain Station, Frank Sinatra’s Twin Palms house, and Palm Springs Art Museum.

Modernism gained a foothold in Palm Springs with several innovative architects using the landscape as their muse. Among them are William Cody (Del Marcos and L’Horizon hotels, Seven Lakes Country Club, St. Theresa’s Catholic Church), Albert Frey (Palm Springs City Hall, Loewy House, Palm Springs Aerial Tramway’s Valley Station, Tramway Gas Station), John Lautner (Arthur Elrod and Bob Hope houses), Richard Neutra (Kaufmann House), William Krisel (Twin Palms, Ocotillo Lodge, Racquet Club Estates, House of Tomorrow), and Donald Wexler (“Steel Houses,” Palm Springs International Airport terminal). Krisel and Wexler designed houses for tract developers George and Robert Alexander, including one for Dean Martin (Krisel) and Dinah Shore (Wexler).



Francis Crocker set his sights so figuratively and literally high that his idea for a tramway up the San Jacinto mountainside was dubbed by some as “Crocker’s Folly.” But the electrical engineer persisted for 25 years and construction began in 1960. Much of the credit for Palm Springs Aerial Tramway goes to Earl Coffman (a son of Nellie Coffman), a community leader.