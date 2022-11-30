The Lore of Yore

In 1934, The Desert Sun newspaper announced that Santa Claus would arrive in Palm Springs not by sleigh after kiddies had been tucked into bed, but rather by airplane at 2 p.m. After several circles over “the village,” as downtown was then known, and flying low “so that he can wave a greeting to all the children,” he would land at the airport, where he would step into a coach drawn by a half-dozen horses and “be escorted to the community Christmas tree … by a number of horsemen, all dressed in colorful holiday attire.” Santa’s distribution of stockings filled with candy and nuts to 400 children would be followed by “excellent music contributed by the best talent of the village.”

Need we go on? OK, we will, because there’s plenty more where that came from. Within a week of the above, the local newspaper declared, “Yuletide in the desert is proving enjoyable for many Southland people as well as Eastern visitors who are in Palm Springs for El Mirador’s colorful fiesta del sol with the program of outdoor sports in the sunshine being augmented by smart evening affairs.” Activities included a scenic drive in a stagecoach, a picnic party amid towering palms, diving exhibitions at El Mirador’s pool, and table tennis tournaments. Participatory decorating of the Christmas tree in the lounge would be followed by Santa’s arrival with presents for “youngsters.”

The calendar for Christmas and days following it included children’s games, afternoon tea and eggnog (presumably not mixed), more diving exhibitions, trap and skeet shooting, an aquatic carnival for guests, motor trips to the annual gymkhana equestrian event at Palm Springs Riding Stables, and the annual New Year’s Eve dinner-dance. It’s worth noting that El Mirador opened with a who’s who of celebrants on a New Year’s Eve (in 1927).