New Year, New Look

maria lease

Owner, Azure Palm Springs

Lease sold The Spring Resort & Spa in Desert Hot Springs after owning it for 14 years. Now, she’s bubbling with enthusiasm for her latest venture near the city’s most mineral-rich waters.

How has the pandemic affected what you offer at Azure?

“It’s a completely different season, and we’re preparing for what people want. They want space. We certainly have it here, and we’re giving them even more space. We allow for adequate spacing at the pool, so we’ve eliminated the day spa for now and are renting some of the spa tub rooms for a half-day rental, where [visitors] can enjoy the incredible mineral water themselves.”