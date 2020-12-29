New Year, New Look

Looking out the kitchenette at the Casa Cody, the oldest operating hotel in Palm Springs.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY CASA CODY
An array of accommodations across Greater Palm Springs is reimagining their looks, amenities, and approaches to desert hospitality.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MARGARITAVILLE RESORT PALM SPRINGS
Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs
The first West Coast outpost of Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville empire has opened in Palm Springs at the property formerly known as The Riviera, the ol’ stomping grounds of Frank Sinatra and his pals. The transformed 16-acre resort boasts a laid-back, beachy vibe — the lobby chandelier is made of upside-down margarita glasses, for starters — as well as six new food-and-beverage spots, including the JWB Grill and 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar. margaritavilleresortpalmsprings.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY HYATT REGENCY INDIAN WELLS
Hyatt Regency Indian Wells
The Coachella Valley’s largest waterpark makes a splash behind the gates of this historic 45-acre Indian Wells resort that used to host the tennis tournament known now as the BNP Paribas Open. The star of the property’s new $8 million zone is a pair of 30-foot-long water slides entangled above a 450-foot-long lazy river and the Roadrunner Café, which serves salads, burgers, frozen cocktails, and other poolside fare. hyattregencyindianwells.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY CASA CODY
Casa Cody
The oldest-operating hotel in Palm Springs reopens this month after an extreme makeover. Inspired by coastal Spain, L.A.-based design firm Electric Bowery accented the 29 rooms with chic touches like warm coral velvet, striking hunter green tiles, deep navy textiles, and otomi-patterned pillows. Outside, the historic structures surrounded by bougainvillea and mature cacti have been lovingly refreshed, ready to welcome back guests. casacody.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY AZURE PALM SPRINGS
Azure Palm Springs
Formerly the CJ Grand Hotel, this health-centric Desert Hot Springs spot reopens this month with a new name and amenity: a Himalayan salt-lined chamber. Inside, hot water pipes heat the space to about 110 degrees, creating a sauna sensation purported to calm nerves, boost immune systems, and soothe respiratory issues. The 50,000-square-foot resort offers 40 guest rooms — 22 of which have private mineral soaking tubs. azurepalmhotsprings.com
ask a local
maria lease
Owner, Azure Palm Springs
Lease sold The Spring Resort & Spa in Desert Hot Springs after owning it for 14 years. Now, she’s bubbling with enthusiasm for her latest venture near the city’s most mineral-rich waters.
How has the pandemic affected what you offer at Azure?
“It’s a completely different season, and we’re preparing for what people want. They want space. We certainly have it here, and we’re giving them even more space. We allow for adequate spacing at the pool, so we’ve eliminated the day spa for now and are renting some of the spa tub rooms for a half-day rental, where [visitors] can enjoy the incredible mineral water themselves.”
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY CASA CODY