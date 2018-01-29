The Willows Historic Palm Springs Inn

Southern California development power-player William Mead had the Willows Inn built in 1924 as a winter retreat for himself and his wife, Nella, enlisting architect William J. Dodd, mansion specialist. The Meads would escape often to the property until William’s death in 1927. Nella sold the home shortly thereafter to legendary attorney Samuel Untermyer, who frequently had friends over — one of whom was Albert Einstein. The estate changed hands multiple times through the next several decades; current owners Tracy Conrad and Paul Marut purchased it in the 1990s to revive it and open an exclusive hotel.

