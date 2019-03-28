Greek to Me

“I’ve known the previous owner, Gary Stobert, for 20 years,” he says. They were longtime neighbors, and Valentino had purchased another property from him to renovate. “He told me, ‘I’m never going to sell this one. I’m going to die here.’ Then he called me two years ago when he wanted to retire and asked if I was interested in buying it. I said, ‘No. I’d never buy it.’ It was ugly, in my opinion.”

To ensure he wasn’t acting hastily, Valentino toured the Mesa house with friend and general contractor Matt Parker of IE General Engineering. “He looked at it, and he looked at me, and said, ‘Tear it down and start over.’ ” Valentino went home — he lives right across the wash — assuming the house would eventually be purchased and bulldozed.

“Then I was lying in bed, drifting off, and I remembered this trip that my partner, Tom, and I had taken to Santorini, Greece, and I thought, That’s what it’s supposed to be!” Valentino remembers jumping up to scroll through photos of Santorini architecture online. Tom’s encouragement swayed him. “He said, ‘It’s such an iconic property. It’s one of a kind. If you can envision it, it will be spectacular.’ ”

The property, now called Santorini House, is spectacular, just as it must have been 42 years ago upon its original completion in a valley of simple ranch homes and fairway estates that spread their glass walls and patios along the green. Architect William Nicholson chose a spot at the top of a hill and continued to build up, up, up.

Passing through French doors that open from the dining room to the free-form pool, one can fully appreciate the way the home claims the land and grants sweeping views from its several levels.

An easy set of stairs up the hill reveals a sun deck set amid the natural landscape where an umbrella and lounge chairs await. A steeper stone staircase hugs the home’s south side, winding around a lighthouse-style wing to a secluded bedroom. One more flight up, the mushroom-shaped observation deck rewards climbers with higher vistas. Valentino muses that the covered deck’s open-air design might make for a novel bedroom on a nice night.

Nicholson built a similar experimental home in 1976 for a family in Hillsborough, south of San Francisco. The property, known as The Flintstone House, shrieks from its perch above Interstate 280 in loud orange and purple paint; its most recent owner filled the yard with oxidized steel sculptures of dinosaurs and a wooly mammoth.“There were two more in Apple Valley,” Valentino says. “Those are gone.” Each of these unusual dwellings was constructed by shaping rebar and mesh frames over inflated balloons and spraying them with concrete; the organic results had limited appeal. Valentino’s Greek-is-chic home became Nicholson’s last go as an architect. “I read that he was so discouraged that nobody wanted these that he changed professions, went into development, and stopped designing houses. He was really hurt, I guess. And the story is, this house finally sold for $192,000 in 1980.”

But Valentino says the home hadn’t aged well. At the time he took ownership, it felt to him like a blend of The Madonna Inn and the 1968 film Barbarella. (Stobert swears Jane Fonda contacted him and asked to rent it.) “It had the look of a cave,” Valentino remarks. “Everything had to go.” And when Valentino says “everything,” he means it. Disrepair and distasteful décor were only part of the problem. Closets were moved for better flow, stairs were rerouted, and a courtyard shed that blocked the mountains was replaced with a fountain.