10 Can’t-Miss Entries at the Palm Springs Film Fest

More than 180 films light up the big screen at the 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival, Jan. 2-13. As it has in previous years, the festival has already stoked the award-season fires and will offer plenty of celebrity eye candy with special awards being handed out to Martin Scorsese, Jennifer Lopez, Robert DeNiro, and Laura Dern, among others.

“I think one of the great things about film festivals is that there are so many different films to see and explore — films from all over the world,” says Lili Rodriguez, artistic director of the Palm Springs International Film Festival. “I hope our attendees find something very special to them from this year’s line-up.”

That seems inevitable.

From screenings of big buzz films like foreign language darling Parasite and Q&As of book-to-screen hits like Hustlers and Motherless Brooklyn (with writer/director/producer/actor Edward Norton in attendance) to 51 official submissions in the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar category, the cinematic smorgasbord is vast.

There are even three films selected as part of the fest’s Local Spotlight program, which highlight entries from the Coachella Valley (The 11th Green, USA; House of Cardin, USA/France; Iconicity, USA).

Other notables include: Opening Night’s An Almost Ordinary Summer (Jan. 3) with director Simone Godano expected to attend; Closing Night’s Military Wives, starring Kristin Scott Thomas, with director Peter Cattaneo expected to show (Jan. 12); a special focus on cinema from Italy this year; A VFX panel with Weta Digital (Jan. 5) — Weta is the innovative studio that created memorable on-screen characters and cinematic worlds over the last 25 years; expect creative leaders discussing some of the year’s standout digital characters, including those from Alita: Battle Angel, Gemini Man, and Avengers: Endgame.

Rodriguez admits that it’s not often easy pinpointing 10 must-see films, but she has tallied a list of cinematic jewels especially for Palm Springs Life. Read on: