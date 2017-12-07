Thirty years ago the Palm Springs International Film Festival was reportedly just another one of then-Mayor Sonny Bono’s schemes to goose business during the slump that used to follow the holiday season in Greater Palm Springs. The idea was to use Bono’s Hollywood connections (though possibly a bit threadbare at that point in his career) to talk a few producers into loaning their films for the event in return for a little free publicity and possible pre-Oscar buzz.

It was not an immediate success. Almost anyone who attended in the early days will attest to the fact that for every bona fide hit, there were several indies and student works that should never have seen the light of a projector. Still, the organizers pressed on as a few more films and a few more film buffs (or possible insomniacs) added to the momentum.