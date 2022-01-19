And the Winners Are…

Despite its cancellation due to the rise of Omicron Covid cases, the Palm Springs International Film Festival has announced this year’s juried award winners led by Mexico’s Prayers for the Stolen, which was named Best International Feature Film of the Year and also winner of the Ibero-American Award for the Best Film from Latin America, Spain or Portugal.

The festival had planned to screen 127 films from 70 countries.

The films were juried by Alka Sadat (Afghan filmmaker and activist), Jan Cvitkovič (Slovenian filmmaker), Hassan Gholizadeh (Iranian director of cinematography and filmmaker), Keely Badger (social activist and executive director MOZAIK Philanthropy, Bridging the Borders Award Sponsor), Susan Morgan Cooper (American documentary filmmaker and social activist), Marcy Garriott (American filmmaker and activist), Bambadjan Bamba (award-winning actor, filmmaker and activist), and Bijan Tehrani (Iranian/American filmmaker and editor in chief of Cinema Without Borders, head of the jury).

The jury award categories included the FIPRESCI Prize for films in the International Feature Film Oscar submissions program; Best Documentary Award for compelling non-fiction filmmaking; New Voices New Visions Award for unique viewpoints from first- and second-time directors; Ibero-American Award for the best film from Latin America, Spain or Portugal; Local Jury Award for the film which promoted understanding and acceptance between people; and finally, the MOZAIK Bridging the Borders Award, presented by MOZAIK Philanthropy, which celebrates courageous independent cinema.