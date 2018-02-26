Awards season has come and gone, but many of the films that were part of the Palm Springs International Film Festival are still gaining traction.

Films from outside the U.S. in particular get a major boost from the festival, which this year screened 45 of the 92 official submissions for the Academy Award for best foreign language film. Films from 77 countries were represented, with 441 screenings in total shown at six theaters. Offerings expanded to Cathedral City to include showings at Mary Pickford 14.

“The festival is pretty much maxed out,” festival chairman Harold Matzner tells Palm Springs Life. “At prime times, it sold out on all of our screens. We really extended [this year], using screens outside of Palm Springs, because we need them — there’s no question about it.”

At the crux of the festival is the discovery and discussion of the year’s cinematic feats. Blockbusters screen alongside independent and international films, from South Korean stunner A Taxi Driver, depicting the Gwangju Uprising of 1980, to France’s spellbinding coming-of-age drama Ava to the Focus on Argentina series, highlighting seven films from the country.