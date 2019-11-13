Bass drums will ignite the heart. Trumpets will stir the soul. A muse or two are bound to win you over.

Any way you spin it, the inaugural Palm Springs International Jazz Festival seems primed to leave an indelible imprint on the Coachella Valley when it kicks off for a two-day whirlwind of jazz and celebration Nov. 23 and 24 at Annenberg Theater.

The event features some of today’s jazz greats, including the incomparable jazz vocalist Stacey Kent and trumpet titan Arturo Sandoval, a 10-time Grammy Award winner/six-time Billboard Award and Emmy Award-winner. And that’s just on Day One.

Eight-time Grammy-winner Tierney Sutton, a marvel with The Great American Songbook, and the jazz-soul-blues arrangements of René Marie —also a powerhouse composer-arranger to boot — fill the weekend bill. John Beasley, a former keyboardist for the legendary Miles Davis, backs Sutton and Marie on Nov. 24, bringing his 18-piece big band MONK’estra band along for the passionate ride.

“We’re over the moon about this festival,” says Festival Organizer Michael B. Seligman. “Palm Springs is going to love it for a number of reasons but mostly because we have top talent and a great show planned.”