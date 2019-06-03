Silver Linings

Two of the most challenging things back then? Where to screen the films and what part of year to hold the festival.

“It was so dead for part of the year, and then events amped up dramatically, and it was all hands were on deck for the big January festival,” Frauchiger recalls. “We tried different time periods — in August and September — but we couldn’t go any closer to Christmas. But June ended up being the right month.”

From the beginning, he says, “I felt I had to be part of it.”

One of the biggest changes Rodriguez has seen in her time at the festival?

“That people are much more open to short film festivals,” she says. “People are really liking the short form.”

When asked what she values most about being part of ShortFest, she quickly points to “home” — literally. “I’m local, from Coachella, and I lived here in the valley. I knew about Palm Springs Film Festival. I got involved volunteering but you don’t think when you’re a little kid, Oh, I’m going to be a film festival organizer. But I’ve always had a great appreciation for film. I grew up watching them and spent a lot of time in front of the screen.”

Once she started helping out at the festival, she noticed that ShortFest was everyone’s passion project.

“The January festival is such a big thing, and a lot of snowbirds go away, but then, in the middle of the summer, the fest puts on this great creative thing that I really wanted to get involved with,” she adds. “The energy that the staff has for it was really interesting for me. We have the spirit of the staff and then the spirit and energy of the filmmakers that they bring with them. About 500 filmmakers are here in Palm Springs in triple-digit weather, showing their short films. It was nothing like I ever experienced, and it was so fun that I couldn’t stop doing it.”

As for the future of the festival, Rodriguez says the challenge lies in improving what ShortFest does.

“The festival offers excellent programming, providing filmmakers access to industry and I want to continue building on that,” she says. “I want ShortFest to be the premier film fest of the United States.”

The 25th annual Palm Springs International ShortFest runs June 18–24, at Palm Springs Cultural Center (Camelot Theatres), 2300 E. Baristo Road in Palm Springs. For the full schedule; a list of film programs, events, lectures, and workshops; and ticket information, visit psfilmfest.org/2019-shortfest.