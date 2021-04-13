Talk Amongst Yourselves

The film Crescendo actually premiered at the Munich International Film Festival in 2019 and was greeted with a 10-minute standing ovation.

The coronavirus pandemic has delayed its public opening in American theaters until June, but Greater Palm Springs audiences have a chance to view it starting April 18 when the eighth annual Palm Springs Jewish Film Festival runs through April 22. In addition, fans can hear from the film’s director, Dror Zahavi, on April 20 in a Zoom chat moderated by Rabbi Steven Rosenberg.

The film focuses on conductor Eduard Spork, who is charged with creating a Israeli-Palestinian youth orchestra. You can imagine the complications trying to get two sides that are more often at war than at peace to come together and make music. Another side story, Spork’s has his own issues growing up the son of a Nazi.