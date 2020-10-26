Take Me to the Movies

It’s certainly not the theater experience. It’s totally different., bu tit’s a nice alternative. And the weather’s going to be perfect.

How did you select the films?

We went through about 70 trailers one day, literally. And we all took a vote, and the movies with the highest votes are the ones that we went on to preview. And we previewed them, and then we chose what we wanted to see from those. We also consult two film serves, a Jewish Film Festival blog and Menemsha, a company in Santa Monica that specializes in jewish films.

Any favorites of those you picked?

I like the shorts. We have five short films streaming. One of the largest popular films right now is our closing movie, The Keeper. Also, The Crossing, a foreign language with subtitles, is incredible story, and it shows the power of what children have the ability to do. The parents are arrested for helping the resistance, and their children take over for their parents to help two Jewish children across the border to their parents in Sweden. And the opening film is called Fiddler: Miracle of Miracles. It’s about the making of Fiddler on the Roof. I enjoyed that because it’s a happy, happy film.

What about this film, Sobibor?

Sobibor is very, very interesting, because it’s a concentration camp movie, and every year, when we do an intense Holocaust movie, there’s always the discussion, “Do we really want to do that? It’s too much.” First of all, the story, Sobibor‘s been done before. It is the one concentration camp where the prisoners actually came together to fight and many escaped. This version is fascinating because it’s in Russian. It shows some things that happened that I never even imagined, which is different, because after you’ve seen so many you start to get the point. And our rabbi, Rabbi Steven Rosenberg, actually said, “No, keep it in, it is important to view this movie. It is our job to make us remember. Yes, it’s supposed to make you feel uncomfortable.”

For more information on the festival and try purchase tickets visit psjff.com or call 760-325-2281. Tickets purchased for the original March dates will be honored.