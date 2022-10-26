40 Under 40 Honorees Celebrate With Party

The next generation of Coachella Valley leaders gathered Oct. 11 to celebrate Palm Springs Life’s 40 Under 40 for 2022. The theme, “Achievement is an Art,” played off the party’s setting at the Palm Springs Art Museum and its restaurant, Persimmon Bistro & Wine Bar.

Every four years, the magazine asks the community for nominations of outstanding leaders and professionals for consideration with the only requirement that the nominee is under the age of 40. From that group, 40 are chosen by a selection panel based on their positive impact on the desert communities, and their expertise and service both as professionals and philanthropically.

Sponsored in 2022 by Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians and Racquet Club Spirits, this 40 Under 40 group includes a neurosurgeon; epidemiologist; landscape designer; urban planner; digital content producer; financial advisers; real estate agents; entrepreneurs; and creative professionals.

The party layout highlighted the perfect desert transition between indoor and outdoor living. Indoors, attendees were treated to an amazing charcuterie spread by Persimmon Bistro featuring an array of meats, cheeses, fruit, and vegetables plus tray passed mini beef, capese, and vegan sliders.

The restaurant opens out to the museum’s beautiful Sculpture Garden where the group could have their step and repeat photo taken by Coachella Photo before heading over to the bar manned by 849 Restaurant’s Liquid Catering. They served up cocktails featuring vodka and bourbon from 40 Under 40 sponsor, Racquet Club Spirits. In addition, Wabi Sabi Palm Springs served Japanese fish cake treats and Gelato Granuccio in Palm Springs scooped tastes of four flavors to sample. DJ Mod Girl, Kellee McQuinn, spun upbeat music throughout the evening that led to spontaneous dancing.

Before leaving, each 40 Under 40 honoree received a gift bag filled with goodies including a 12-month subscription to Palm Springs Life, gift certificates and cards to valley businesses including $60 and a complimentary Spa Day Pass toward any spa service at Sunstone Spa inside Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage.