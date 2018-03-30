The Birth of Palm Springs Life

Before PSL, there was The Villager, a charming little promotional magazine published by legendary Midwest gambler, oilman, and (reputed) gangster Ray Ryan. Known in his day as “Mr. Palm Springs,” he was a tireless promoter of development in the burgeoning city.

Hoping to give The Villager a little competition, a couple valley newcomers, including artist Earl Cordrey, launched Palm Springs Life in March 1958 and quickly ran into financial difficulties. They turned to Milt Jones, who had come to Palm Springs from Newport Beach to open a pharmacy. A natural salesman who had just opened the Jones-Taylor ad agency, Milt turned PSL’s fortunes around in a series of canny moves … not the least of which was absorbing The Villager.