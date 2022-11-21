palm springs life top lawyers 2022

Palm Springs Life Celebrates Top Lawyers 2022

Honorees are treated to gathering at Omni Resort Rancho Las Palmas in Rancho Mirage with tastings offered by Garrison Brothers Distillery.

Susan Stein Current Digital, Social Scene

Shaun Murphy and Nina Back.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY LORETTA VLACH-ZIMMER

Palm Springs Life recently honored this year’s crop of of Top Lawyers in the Coachella Valley. A reception under the stars at the Omni Resort Rancho Las Palmas in Rancho Mirage included hors d’ oeuvres, desserts, and cocktails along with a bourbon tasting offered by Cole Kephart of Garrison Brothers Distillery.

The lawyers were nominated by their peers and then vetted for confirmation with a stringent research process. Each lawyer received a framed award denoting their honor for the year and a certificate to dine at the resort’s signature restaurant, bluEmber.

