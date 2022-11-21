Palm Springs Life Celebrates Top Lawyers 2022

Palm Springs Life recently honored this year’s crop of of Top Lawyers in the Coachella Valley. A reception under the stars at the Omni Resort Rancho Las Palmas in Rancho Mirage included hors d’ oeuvres, desserts, and cocktails along with a bourbon tasting offered by Cole Kephart of Garrison Brothers Distillery.

The lawyers were nominated by their peers and then vetted for confirmation with a stringent research process. Each lawyer received a framed award denoting their honor for the year and a certificate to dine at the resort’s signature restaurant, bluEmber.

View the 2022 honorees. Click HERE.