Special Delivery

Customers ordering takeout or pickup from a group of Coachella Valley restaurants will discover a complimentary copy of Palm Springs Life with their order.

Greater Palm Springs restaurants have turned to this form of business after the coronavirus pandemic caused a shutdown of many businesses in mid-March.

Thanks to this collaboration between Palm Springs Life and these businesses, customers receive a free copy of the award-winning magazine that celebrates the California desert lifestyle. The rich content reflects the people, places, and attractions that tell the stories of the Coachella Valley.