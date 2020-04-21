Special Delivery

Customers ordering takeout or pickup from a group of Coachella Valley restaurants will discover a complimentary copy of Palm Springs Life with their order.
Greater Palm Springs restaurants have turned to this form of business after the coronavirus pandemic caused a shutdown of many businesses in mid-March.
Thanks to this collaboration between Palm Springs Life and these businesses, customers receive a free copy of the award-winning magazine that celebrates the California desert lifestyle. The rich content reflects the people, places, and attractions that tell the stories of the Coachella Valley.
The current participating restaurants includes:
1. Jackalope Ranch
2. Johannes
3. City Wok
4. SMW Inspired
5. 8Eight4Nine Restaurant & Lounge
6. Jensen’s Palm Desert
7. Jensen’s Palm Springs
8. Jakes Palm Springs
9. California Pizza Kitchen
10. Daily Grill
11. Eddie V’s
12. Ruth’s Chris
13. Trio
14. V Wine Lounge
15. Mitch’s on El Paseo
16. Rooster and the Pig
17. Joyce Sushi
18. Wally’s Desert Turtle
19. Vicky’s of Santa Fe
20. Tiramisu
21. The Purple Room
22. Lulu California Bistro
These local restaurants are making that extra effort for customers to still enjoy their favorite brunch, lunch, and dinner dishes by creating special menus and drink options for individuals and families. Savor modern European cuisine from Austrian born chef/owner Johannes Bacher, the comfort food of Trio featuring Prime Rib on Fridays, and delicious cuts of Filet Mignon or New York Strip from Eddie V’s.
To become a participating restaurant, contact Palm Springs Life at 760-325-2333.