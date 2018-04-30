So involved, in fact, that Winthrop changed her voter registration from her Newport Beach address to Palm Springs specifically so she could vote “no” on Measure C in June.

“I check in with my neighbors all the time, and I have never had a problem. There were a few bad apples … problem houses. But the city’s done a great job with the new rules.”

This is a sentiment that PSN4N does not share. For that organization’s members, foes align on all sides.

“It’s really hard when you don’t have a single ally on the City Council,” says Stephen Rose, treasurer and designated spokesperson for PSN4N. “This isn’t a David and Goliath story; this is more like an elephant versus a flea.”

In addition to the City Council and We Love Palm Springs, the organization counts among its opponents the hospitality association, Airbnb and other gig-economy tech giants, and real estate developers.

Rose, Robert Grimm, and Marla Malaspina are sitting around Rose’s dining room table, forming a dais in the late afternoon light filtering over Mount San Jacinto. Rose and Grimm are clad in branded royal-blue PSN4N polos, while Malaspina is dressed in tasteful business casual. “They’re retired,” she jokes. “I still have to work.”

“Zoning is really what this is all about,” says Rose. “There’s always been pressure to operate commercial business in residential areas because it’s cheaper. Airbnb found a crack in the dike, and now it’s overflowing.”

Because of that crack, says PSN4N, neighborhoods have become overrun with absentee landlords operating rental businesses that have led to, in addition to noise nuisances, a loss of community spirit, a rising crime rate, and a compromised quality of life for full-time residents.

City leadership looms large on the list of adversaries for PSN4N. The group is quick to point out that the approval of steep tax incentives for recent development deals, including the Kimpton Rowan and Virgin hotels, reveals the extent to which the city has become dependent on the transient occupancy tax generated from short-term rentals.

“If it weren’t for the city’s petulance, we wouldn’t be here,” says Rose in his rapid-fire style. “The Johnny-come-latelies are now coming into our working-class neighborhoods and evicting them. The council has never looked into how many full-time residents have been evicted and replaced with short-term renters.”

Although the group participated in the drafting of the city’s current ordinance, it was motivated to draft Measure C since, in members’ experience thus far, enforcement isn’t working.

However, the city claims that its code enforcement officers are the first responders to every complaint and have proved effective. In the City Council meeting held Feb. 21, Mayor Robert Moon took the opportunity to personally thank them.

“I live in Vista Las Palmas … I have three [vacation rentals] on my block, and they’ve been a nightmare. Since you guys took over and started doing this, there haven’t been hardly any problems whatsoever.”

Grimm, who says he moved from Palm Springs to Palm Desert because of the nuisance created by short-term renters, is dubious. “The first responder is not the city; it’s the homeowner next door,” he says. “Nobody wants to make that call. You don’t know if they’re going to come after you if you call. The only way enforcement is working is if the city gets no calls.”

Despite their deep disaffection with city leadership, the members of PSN4N are keen to express that they are not anti-tourism. “We don’t hate tourists,” insists Rose. Malaspina follows this proclamation with what sounds like a reasonable, albeit canned, response: “We just need to encourage developers to look outside our blocks.”

Aftab Dada, vice president and managing director of the Hilton Palm Springs, as well as president of the Palm Springs Hospitality Association, doesn’t think that will work. Even with the tax incentives the city offers to developers, Dada points out, “the city of Palm Springs went from 1987 to 2016 without one single full-service hotel being built. Arrive is the only new boutique hotel; the rest are all conversions.”

Since 2016, Palm Springs has undergone a development boom, with last year’s opening of the 153-room Kimpton Rowan and other large-scale hotels — including Virgin, Hyatt Andaz, and Dream — on the horizon.

Dada, who has been involved in the hospitality industry in Palm Springs for 30 years, seems an unlikely character to endorse short-term rentals. It begs the question, why would someone with such a stake in the hotel industry encourage what seems to be the competition?

“I view vacation rentals as a complementary industry to the hotel industry in Palm Springs. In any other town, I might not say so. During the weekends and high season, the hotels have 100 percent occupancy. Without the rentals, we would not be able to satisfy the demand,” he explains.

A staunch opponent of Measure C, Dada wishes its proponents would give the current ordinance a chance to work. “The City Council worked very hard with all parties involved to come to a consensus on the best way to regulate STRs in our neighborhoods,” says Dada. “It’s only been 10 months since the current rules have been in place, and we are already seeing vast improvement. I would urge those who want to ban vacation rentals to give it at least two years.”

Time will tell. On June 5, rather than the volley of arguments from both sides of the debate over who is right, the citizens of Palm Springs will cast their votes. During the Feb. 21 council meeting, City Attorney Doug Holland warned that if the measure passes, the city will likely face a deluge of litigation from business owners to the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, who publicly oppose what they term “the ban.”

But for Rose’s part, the whole point is to put the matter to rest at the will of the voters. Asked if he will continue the fight should the measure be defeated at the ballot box, he replies, “After June 5, I’m done.”