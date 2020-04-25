Cabin Fever Cure

“We included contemporary and historical high-resolution photographs,” says Moruzzi, who narrates the videos. “Through the app you gain a good sense of what the property was like when it was first constructed. Also, you can listen to the recorded commentary and/or read the text provided for every sight.”

And when stay-at home restrictions ease, the app also includes a self-driving tour. The app connects to Google maps to ease navigation and provide pinpoint directions to your destination.

Launched in 2012, the app has been downloaded more than 18,000 times. The multi-platform app is available for purchase from the App Store for iPhone and iPad and available for Android phones and tablets.

The app is authored by architectural historian Robert Imber with photography by Julius Shulman, Dan Chavkin, and others.

So be an armchair modernist and enjoy being transported to a sublime world of Palm Springs midcentury modern architecture. No social distancing required.

For more information, visit palmspringslife.com.