Cabin Fever Cure

Suffering from a case of cabin fever and looking for something different to do within the confines of your home? Good news. You can escape (virtually, that is) with the Palm Springs Modern: Mid-Century Modern Architecture app.
A joint partnership between the Palm Springs Modern Committee (PS ModCom) and Palm Springs Life, the app takes you on a tour of more than 80 famous and architecturally significant modern homes and commercial buildings throughout Greater Palm Springs – all from the safety and comfort of home on your smartphone or tablet.
“For those familiar with the region’s modern architecture, the app allows you to virtually visit architecturally significant buildings and access photos and historical background,” says Peter Moruzzi, architectural historian and PS ModCom’s founding president. “For those learning about the designs, the app is a fun and educational multi-media tutorial.”
The app is extremely easy to navigate. Features include:
• a narrated audio and virtual tour of three different sections of Palm Springs – North, South, and Central.
• high definition format and in-depth profiles of 12 leading modern architects whose contributions have shaped the architectural landscape of Palm Springs.
• narrated content also contains a map of more than 80 notable homes and buildings designed by 12 of Palm Springs’ celebrated modernist architects with video and professional photography that enhances the tour experience.
PHOTOGRAPH BY LANCE GERBER
Use the app to learn about the Edris House, designed by legendary architect E. Stewart Williams.
• the work of these architects: A.C. Quincy Jones, Albert Frey, Donald Wexler, E. Stewart Williams, Hugh Kaptur, John Lautner, John Porter Clark, Paul R. Williams, Richard Neutra, Robson C. Chambers, William F. Cody, and William Krisel.
“We included contemporary and historical high-resolution photographs,” says Moruzzi, who narrates the videos. “Through the app you gain a good sense of what the property was like when it was first constructed. Also, you can listen to the recorded commentary and/or read the text provided for every sight.”
And when stay-at home restrictions ease, the app also includes a self-driving tour. The app connects to Google maps to ease navigation and provide pinpoint directions to your destination.
Launched in 2012, the app has been downloaded more than 18,000 times. The multi-platform app is available for purchase from the App Store for iPhone and iPad and available for Android phones and tablets.
The app is authored by architectural historian Robert Imber with photography by Julius Shulman, Dan Chavkin, and others.
So be an armchair modernist and enjoy being transported to a sublime world of Palm Springs midcentury modern architecture. No social distancing required.
For more information, visit palmspringslife.com.
Coachella Valley Savings #2 (now the Chase Bank) designed by E. Stewart Williams in 1960.