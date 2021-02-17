emifocus open outdoor fireplace

Modern Love

Give the gift of peace, love, and good design.

Lisa Marie Hart Current Digital, Home & Design, Shopping

emifocus open outdoor fireplace

Emifocus Open Outdoor Fireplace at The Fire Place of Palm Desert.
ALL PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF THE COMPANY

redcoraltablelamp

Red Coral Table Lamp at Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery.

Love Heart Graphic Print Pillow based on a 1961 design by Alexander Girard at Placewares.

gracehomecollection

Grace Home Collection vintage fabric ice bucket in assorted limited edition patterns at Grace Home Furnishings.

peacesignfeltkeyfob

Peace Sign Felt Key Fob made from merino wool felt at Placewares.

modernhacienda

Solid brass candleholder by Jamie Hayon for Fritz Hansen at Modern Hacienda.

florabeauty

58Flora small-batch eau de parfum by Flora Beauty at Mojave Flea Trading Post.

Oh Mon Dieu! No. 69 Gift Set with candle, porcelain incense holder, and Japanese incense by L’Objet at Fig + Nash.

malibumistoutdoorbilliardstable

Malibu Mist Outdoor Billiards Table in Red by 11 Ravens.

kitchenaid

KitchenAid range with six burners in Passion Red at Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery.

Seatbelt Chair in Red by Nuttapong Charoenkitivarakorn at Christopher Kennedy Showroom.

mykronozzebuds

Mykronoz ZeBuds Pro with Wireless Charging Case in Red at MoMA Design Store.

justfabulouspalmsprings

Retro alarm clock in red at Just Fabulous.

hausofrex

Pop Art by Taschen book at Haus of Rex.

AllRoadsDesign

Bronze Peace Hand Sculptures cast from a vintage wooden carved sculpture and made in California by All Roads Design.

