Modern Love

Emifocus Open Outdoor Fireplace at The Fire Place of Palm Desert.
ALL PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF THE COMPANY
Red Coral Table Lamp at Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery.
Love Heart Graphic Print Pillow based on a 1961 design by Alexander Girard at Placewares.
Grace Home Collection vintage fabric ice bucket in assorted limited edition patterns at Grace Home Furnishings.
Peace Sign Felt Key Fob made from merino wool felt at Placewares.
Solid brass candleholder by Jamie Hayon for Fritz Hansen at Modern Hacienda.
58Flora small-batch eau de parfum by Flora Beauty at Mojave Flea Trading Post.
Oh Mon Dieu! No. 69 Gift Set with candle, porcelain incense holder, and Japanese incense by L’Objet at Fig + Nash.
KitchenAid range with six burners in Passion Red at Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery.
Seatbelt Chair in Red by Nuttapong Charoenkitivarakorn at Christopher Kennedy Showroom.
Mykronoz ZeBuds Pro with Wireless Charging Case in Red at MoMA Design Store.
Retro alarm clock in red at Just Fabulous.
Pop Art by Taschen book at Haus of Rex.
Bronze Peace Hand Sculptures cast from a vintage wooden carved sculpture and made in California by All Roads Design.