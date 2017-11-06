Dressed in his turquoise flamingo-print suit, Brian Wanzek was the perfect welcoming host to serious midcentury enthusiasts as they entered the annual Palm Springs Modernism Show and Sale – Fall Edition preview gala held at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

The event featured 40 premier national and international dealers offering furniture, jewelry, fashion, and decorative and fine art representing all design movements of the 20th century and offered an early-buying opportunity for VIPs before doors opened to the public.

The long weekend also included almost 60 other events, part of the larger four-day Modernism Week Fall Preview, including double-decker bus tours, lectures, home tours, parties, open houses, and vintage car and home showings related to the modernist era.

The Fall Preview weekend is a precursor to Modernism Week, slated for Feb. 15–25, 2018, which will feature more than 350 events throughout its 10-day run. Some events will be a carry-over from Fall Preview, but will also include films, walking and bike tours, parties, and another opportunity to purchase midcentury modern design items at the Palm Springs Modernism Show and Sale — in February, the Show and Sale doubles in size and is not to be missed. Flamingo-print suit not required.

Modernism Week

modernismweek.com