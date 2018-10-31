A record 46 exhibitors drew an eager crowd of design enthusiasts to the fifth annual Palm Springs Modernism Show and Sale Opening Night Party and Early Buying Preview at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

International decorative and fine arts dealers showcased their 20th and 21st century objects, furniture, jewelry, art, and designs at the event kicking off the weekend’s Modernism Week Fall Preview. The event serves as a wind-up and media opportunity for Modernism Week, which runs Feb. 14-24, 2019.

The opening preview party entertained guests with a cocktail reception, music by DJ Baz, and an exclusive sneak peek and shopping opportunity before the sale opened to the public.

Palm Springs Modernism Show & Sale

277 N. Avenida Caballeros

Palm Springs, CA 92262

708-366-2710 or 954-202-1955

winter.palmspringsmodernism.com