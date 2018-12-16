Often, Agua Caliente Tribal Rangers and the Tribal Emergency Services team are on-site to coordinate with the volunteer rescue officers in locating a missing or stranded hiker, as several popular trails are located on the Tribe’s Reservation and in the Indian Canyons.

“The rangers are a great asset — they really know the terrain,” Stevens says, recalling a recent three-day search for a hiker who had set off from Highway 74 and ended up getting lost in the canyons. The Tribe helped provide food and water for the countless officers and volunteers stationed on the reservation. “That was a team effort,” he adds. “They were such a help during that search.”

Though horses and motorcycles were used throughout that three-day stretch, Stevens notes the use of a drone as a key part of the successful outcome. When he began volunteering in 1982, the rescue unit primarily worked on horseback and on foot, but as technology has advanced, helicopters and other airborne crafts have come to play a crucial role in their missions. For instance, thanks to an 8-pound-capacity drone, Stevens can deliver small bottles of water to stranded hikers to help them stay hydrated while they wait for help.