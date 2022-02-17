Frank’s Kind of Town

Frank Sinatra arrived for the fall opening of Ruby’s Dunes like royalty entering a castle in the final days of Camelot. An illuminated palm tree towered over the fortress-like supper club. An orange door opened from the mosaic rock wall, and the 53-year-old voice of a generation entered a bygone world where friends greeted one another with, “How’s your bird?”

Sinatra, wearing a fire-engine red windbreaker, was met by friends in fine suits and elegant dresses, including actors Robert Wagner and Ruta Lee, and future Palm Springs Life society editor Gloria Greer. Jack Pfeiffer tinkled at the copper-mounted Baldwin piano as if to cue the bartender to “Set ’em up Joe.” Beau Wheat served Ol’ Blue Eyes and his companion, actress Irene Tsu, in Sinatra’s customary first booth. Three years later, Sinatra would give away Wheat to PGA star Ken Venturi at their 1972 wedding at St. Louis Catholic Church in Cathedral City.

The downtown Palm Canyon Drive restaurant was beginning its first season under Ben Silberstein, proprietor of the swank Beverly Hills Hotel. But its old owner, Irwin Rubinstein, was still general manager. “Uncle Ruby” took care of Sinatra, made him feel safe bringing around a date as young as his recently divorced wife, Mia Farrow.

In 1979, Sinatra would eulogize Ruby as “a warm feast in a cold forest.”

But what a Chicago Tribune columnist wanted to know on this night was, what was Sinatra doing there? He was supposed to be playing Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.

“I haven’t missed a Ruby’s opening in 26 years,” he replied. His Lear Jet was parked at the Palm Springs Airport. He could say, “Come fly with me,” and he and Tsu would be in Vegas in 17 minutes.

Sinatra and Palm Springs were resisting the advent of the Age of Aquarius. That April, The Desert Sun called the crowd for Palm Springs Pop, a two-day music festival headlined by Canned Heat and Ike & Tina Turner, “a hippie mob.” Some 250 cops from as far as San Diego fought youths tearing down fences to get into Palm Springs Stadium for free. Vandals advancing on a nearby Shell station were met by cops flanking the station owner, who fired a .22 rifle into the swarm, nearly killing a 17-year-old from Los Angeles.

The king of rock ’n’ roll, Elvis Presley, was celebrating that Easter with his 1-year-old daughter, Lisa Marie, and wife, Priscilla, 3 miles away at a rented home — blissfully unaware of the riots, according to his security aide, Police Sgt. Dick Grob.