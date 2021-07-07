Embracing the Dark Side

Barbara DeMarco Barrett wants you to embrace the dark side, but in a good way.

“This will be, I think, a fun and interesting slant on the area that will show people a different side of the place where they live,” says DeMarco-Barrett about Palm Springs Noir, a collection of short stories set in a cross-section of desert cities from the Salton Sea to the Deepwell neighborhood of Palm Springs and written by authors with Coachella Valley ties.

“With beautiful places, you don't expect much crime,” DeMarco-Barrett says of Palm Springs Noir, which is the seventh in the California Noir Series from Akashic Books. “Tourists go to resort towns and let down their guard. That often results in some sort of crime, usually burglary or theft. All of that together, I thought it would just make a perfect setting for a noir anthology.”