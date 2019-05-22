Trip for Two

MORNING

Couple’s Massage

Indulge the senses with a 50- or 80-minute rubdown. The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage’s stunning two-story spa encourages healing with aromatherapy showers, sauna and steam rooms, and private soaking pools. Enhance your side-by-side treatment with add-ons like a Moroccanoil scalp rub or hot basalt-stone therapy to melt away all tension. The complimentary champagne helps, too. ritzcarlton.com

Pickleball

Greater Palm Springs loves pickleball. The fast-paced sport encourages palling around, and as local pro Marcin Rozpedski points out, “The learning curve is much easier than tennis or golf.” Ramp up the endorphins with a morning match at The Lakes Country Club, where Rozpedski runs games, or the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa (both also offer lessons). thelakescc.com; marriott.com

NOON

Movie Matinée

The independent three-screen Palm Springs Cultural Center (aka Camelot Theatres) shows a sophisticated and suitably eclectic mix of silver-screen classics, indies, and art-house flicks. It has been a favorite among film buffs since its star-studded inaugural 1967 screening of Doctor Zhivago and has only expanded its amenities since. Get a gourmet bite at the on-site Internationale Café, serving everything from Argentine lomito to grilled Nuremberg bratwurst. palmspringsculturalcenter.org; camelottheatres.com