Palm Springs Pathfinders, one of the first charities in the Coachella Valley, celebrated its 61st anniversary with its annual gala and silent auction.

Guests entered the Thunderbird Country Club to a musical welcome from The Zippers while masked dancers from the Boys and Girls Club of Palm Springs performed.

The evening’s Mardi Gras theme was apparent in the vibrant black-tire attire worn by guests who strolled by a mural of Bourbon Street. The dining room was decorated with beads and feathers of purple and green. Cajun cuisine included crawfish cakes with sweet red pepper chutney and Bananas Foster crème brulée.

The Pathfinders Organization has raised more than $7 million to support the Palm Springs Boys and Girls Club and the Pathfinders Ranch, which hosts children from California and neighboring states. In 2017, the National Philanthropic Organization named Pathfinders the Coachella Valley Outstanding Philanthropic Organization of the Year.

Palm Springs Pathfinders

P.O. Box 5005

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

palmspringspathfinders.org