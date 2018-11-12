The Cultural Center, like Downtown Palm Springs, will be an incredible destination for the city, said Kate Anderson, director of public relations for the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians. The site will include a museum where artifacts such as Cahuilla baskets and ollas will be displayed; a research library; and space for traveling exhibitions, such as those from the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian. There will also be a walking path that has been designed to resemble trails from the Indian Canyons and a new bathhouse and spa, the fifth to be built on the site, where the tribe will share their 12,000-year-old healing mineral waters, as they have for almost 140 years.

With all the new events, hotels, and restaurants such as Grand Central Palm Springs, Haûs of Poké, Brickworks, Truss & Twine, Mod Café, Juniper Table at the Rowan, and Sandfish, Palm Springs has become a year-round experience for visitors of all ages, from millennials to baby boomers and everyone in between, said Mary Jo Ginther, director of tourism for the city of Palm Springs. “We do exceedingly well,” she said, citing the city’s Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) increase over the past decade. TOT for 2018 is projected to be $32 million an impressive amount, considering that TOT for 2009 was a meager $11 million, “That doesn’t include sales tax,” she adds.

Long-established restaurants, souvenir and clothing stores, and local attractions such as the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway are all flourishing, and it shows in collected sales tax. “Visitors account for nearly 75 percent of sales tax for the city,” Ginther said. Taxes collected from Measure J have funded street and infrastructure improvements around the city.

There are more conventions and events coming into the Palm Springs Convention Center, including two upcoming conventions, Wanderlust’s “Well Spring” Festival in October and the Neighborhoods USA “Opening Doors to the Future” conference in March 2019.

The city’s full calendar of events, from ComicCon in August, Modernism Week Fall Preview in October, the Palm Springs International Film Festival in January to Modernism Week in February, White Party and Dinah Shore Weekend in mid-spring along with the Palm Springs International ShortFest in June, all bring in different audiences to the city — from baby boomers and snowbirds to millennials and film buffs. Add in Splash House in June and August, and anyone interested in emerging music has a reason to come to Palm Springs.

Renovating and rebranding hotels in the city was essential to attracting more visitors, Ginther said. Major hotels such as the Wyndham Palm Springs (now the Renaissance), Howard Johnson (ACE Hotel and Swim Club), Ramada Inn (Saguaro), and the old Palm Springs Riviera all took the city up on its incentives to upgrade. Boutique properties like the L’Horizon Hotel and Spa, Sparrows Lodge, Avalon, Holiday House, Colt’s Lodge, and others renovated to appeal to more savvy guests. Not to mention, a much anticipated new Andaz by Hyatt is slated to open soon, while the Dream Hotel and Resort is under construction across from the Palm Springs Convention Center.