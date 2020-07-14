Take a Seat

Main Street Palm Springs, the city of Palm Springs’ Downtown and Uptown Business Association has received a grant from the Palm Springs Public Arts Commission to fund a new program that will call upon local artists to paint selected public benches on Palm Canyon Drive.

The artists will be compensated for their work by Public Arts Commission funds which come from contributions by local developers and are restricted to be used only for public arts projects.

A trial program for beautifying the benches was recently conducted where 10 benches were painted by local artist Tysen Knight. It was so well received that the program has been expanded and Knight will now oversee the transformation of the next 10 benches by nine local artists (one artist will paint two benches).

Palm Springs Public Arts Commission worked closely with Main Street Palm Springs on this civic improvement campaign. They issued a call for designs earlier this year and nine artists were selected. The benches are located at various locations on Palm Canyon Drive, and artists will paint the benches in the next few weeks.