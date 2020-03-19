A Key to the Digital World

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the Palm Springs Public Library is currently closed to the public until further notice. Customers can return materials to the library any time utilizing their automated return system outside the library. However, a due date grace-period will be extended for borrowed materials and no late fines will be assessed.

To make access to all of the library’s digital resources more easily available to Palm Springs and Coachella Valley residents, including those who do not currently have a library card, the Library is offering a temporary digital card, valid for 90 days.

To sign up for a temporary digital card, residents can visit PalmSpringsLibrary.org/MyAccount and click on the link at the top of the screen that says ‘click here to register now’.

The digital card provides users access to all of the library’s digital offerings, including eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, movies, TV, music, homework help, online classes, and more, including but not limited to:

• OverDrive and Libby: Place holds on and borrow up to 10 eBooks and audiobooks. No need to worry about returns – eBooks automatically expire at the end of the lending period.

• Kanopy: Stream independent, international, classic, and documentary films, with 10 play credits per month. Enjoy temporary unlimited access (through mid-April) to Kanopy for Kids with educational content like Sesame Street and Arthur.

• AcornTV video streaming: Access British TV and films, Great Courses, ACT/SAT test prep.

• Brain POP & Brain POP Jr.: Educational resources for students.

• Brainfuse: Get online tutors daily from 1 – 10 pm for K to college students and adult learners. From math to science, resume to essay review, and GED to citizenship prep, there’s a tutor for you!

• RB Digital: Download popular magazines including US Weekly, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Wired, Newsweek, Rolling Stone, and more.

• Freegal: Free and legal music downloading service. There are about 15 million songs, including the entire Sony catalog.

• New York Times online: Funded through a grant from the California State Library, every library in California has access to The New York Times for all their patrons. This is full access to their digital edition and you avoid all pay walls. Click the link on our library website’s eBooks, Movies, Music, Audiobooks & eMagazines page for your daily access code.

• Mango Languages: Learn over 70 languages with free, self-paced classes, plus ESL courses in Spanish, Mandarin, Arabic, and more.

After completing the online library card registration, staff will then activate the library card and PIN number within one business day and email the card information. These credentials can be used to access all the library eResources noted above plus more.

The card enables checkouts of and access to digital materials only; customers will not be able to borrow physical materials or place them on hold. For more information about Coronavirus and other City information and resources, visit palmspringsca.gov.