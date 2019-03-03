With an average of 350 sunny days a year, it’s no surprise that the Coachella Valley has some of the best tennis courts and playing weather you’ll find. Some luxury residences have their own courts and an impressive array of other amenities. Here are three special houses on the market now.

60 West Canyon Place, Palm Springs

Listing price: $4,800,000

This 1.4-acre, custom tennis retreat is located in the Old Las Palmas neighborhood of Palm Springs, walking distance to downtown shops and restaurants.

The walled and gated estate was built in 1982 for the late British tycoon James Hanson. The main house, was designed for privacy, contains only the master bedroom, living and formal dining rooms, a large media/bar/games room, two private offices, and kitchen. Three bedroom suites are attached to the main house and accessible from outside, while a freestanding guesthouse offers two more bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room, and kitchen.

The main home’s master bedroom has two en-suites. Lord Hanson’s dressing room consists of a lounge, walk-in closet, barber’s chair and hair washing sink, and a shower/tub. The countertops, as well as the shower/tub, were designed with rose marble and P.E. Guerin fixtures and hardware that were custom made for the house. A large glass wall provides views of the grounds and tennis court. Lady Hanson’s bathroom has all the same marble, fixtures, and hardware — although the space includes a bathtub, and it also has walls of glass with views of the pool and grounds.

The staff/chef’s kitchen has three prep areas plus multiple ovens and cooktops. Many of the cabinets have labels on their exteriors noting which china, glasses, finger bowls, sterling, silver, plates, etc. are to be stored in them. Adjacent to the kitchen is a staff powder room and house manager’s office.

Outdoors, in addition to the tennis court, you’ll find a catering kitchen, expansive terrace, large swimming pool, plus a lap pool and spa, along with views of the San Jacinto Mountains.