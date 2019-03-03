With an average of 350 sunny days a year, it’s no surprise that the Coachella Valley has some of the best tennis courts and playing weather you’ll find. Some luxury residences have their own courts and an impressive array of other amenities. Here are three special houses on the market now.
60 West Canyon Place, Palm Springs
Listing price: $4,800,000
This 1.4-acre, custom tennis retreat is located in the Old Las Palmas neighborhood of Palm Springs, walking distance to downtown shops and restaurants.
The walled and gated estate was built in 1982 for the late British tycoon James Hanson. The main house, was designed for privacy, contains only the master bedroom, living and formal dining rooms, a large media/bar/games room, two private offices, and kitchen. Three bedroom suites are attached to the main house and accessible from outside, while a freestanding guesthouse offers two more bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room, and kitchen.
The main home’s master bedroom has two en-suites. Lord Hanson’s dressing room consists of a lounge, walk-in closet, barber’s chair and hair washing sink, and a shower/tub. The countertops, as well as the shower/tub, were designed with rose marble and P.E. Guerin fixtures and hardware that were custom made for the house. A large glass wall provides views of the grounds and tennis court. Lady Hanson’s bathroom has all the same marble, fixtures, and hardware — although the space includes a bathtub, and it also has walls of glass with views of the pool and grounds.
The staff/chef’s kitchen has three prep areas plus multiple ovens and cooktops. Many of the cabinets have labels on their exteriors noting which china, glasses, finger bowls, sterling, silver, plates, etc. are to be stored in them. Adjacent to the kitchen is a staff powder room and house manager’s office.
Outdoors, in addition to the tennis court, you’ll find a catering kitchen, expansive terrace, large swimming pool, plus a lap pool and spa, along with views of the San Jacinto Mountains.
Spread over almost two private acres with rolling lawns, the estate at 12 Evening Star Drive in Rancho Mirage has three guest suites located in the main house, as well as four more guest suites in an attached casita and two detached guest houses.
12 Evening Star Drive, Rancho Mirage
Listing price: $5,850,000
Pivoting glass front doors welcome you into a large entry with hardwood floors that seamlessly weave together all the living spaces in this custom-built, 10,000-square-foot, eight-bedroom, 8.25-bathroom tennis estate in Thunderbird Cove, one of the most prestigious guard-gated communities in Rancho Mirage.
An elegant, sunken living room has a gas fireplace and the large, sleekly designed kitchen is outfitted with black stone and concrete countertops with waterfall edges, Bosch appliances, a stainless steel range hood, and lacquer cabinets.
There are three guest suites located in the main house, as well as four more guest suites in an attached casita and two detached guest houses — and all of the bedrooms are en-suite. Each of the bathrooms was designed with statuary white marble on the countertops, floors, and walls, as well as mirrored walls with built-in lighting.
In addition to its championship tennis court, the outdoor amenities at 12 Evening Star Drive include a covered outdoor entertainment space, a gas fire pit, fireplace, pool, and raised spa.
The private master suite has mountain views, along with a fireplace and a bathroom featuring custom, high-gloss zebrawood on the cabinets and tub surround. The master shower is clad in statuary white marble with seamless glass doors and windows.
Outside, you’ll find amenities such as a large, covered outdoor entertainment space, a gas fire pit, fireplace, pool and raised spa, fountains, an acre of expansive lawns, and the championship clay tennis court. Spread over almost two private acres with rolling lawns, the house affords views of the Chocolate Mountains to the north and, to the southwest, the Santa Rosa Mountains.
This six-bedroom, six-bathroom midcentury home at 2379 Southridge Drive has more than 5,300 square feet of living space and custom details that include warm, wood-paneled and beamed ceilings, a central, open-air courtyard with an expansive pool, and a secondary infinity-edge pool and spa that “falls” over the edge to the valley.
2379 Southridge Drive, Palm Springs
Listing price: $5,300,000
On the market for the first time in more than 50 years, this estate spans 2.25 acres over two contiguous lots and offers incredible views of the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto mountain ranges and the valley — all the way to the San Gorgonio Mountains and beyond.
The six-bedroom, six-bathroom midcentury home has more than 5,300 square feet of living space and custom details that include warm, wood-paneled and beamed ceilings; a living room with a painted, antique brick fireplace surround and hearth; a central, open-air courtyard with an expansive pool; a secondary infinity-edge pool and spa that “falls” over the edge to the valley; plus the hard surface tennis court.
The property at 2379 Southridge Drive spans 2.25 acres over two contiguous lots with incredible views of the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto mountains, the valley, and the San Gorgonio mountains and beyond.
The master bedroom is separated from the three additional guest bedroom suites and two staff bedrooms. The ensuite consists of dual bathrooms and closets along with countertops and a tub surround in an off-white marble and a shower that has book-matched marble. There are also floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the mountains and city lights.
The exclusive guard-gated community of Southridge has been home to celebrities such as Bob Hope, Steve McQueen, and William Holden and currently includes notable residents such as Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott, who owns the John Lautner-designed Elrod House, and supermarket mogul Ron Burkle, who purchased the Bob Hope house.
For more information, contact John Nelson,760-774-8587, john.nelson@compass.com; or Cat Moe, 760-774-5558, cat.moe@compass.com; Nelson-Moe Properties, 74199 El Paseo, Suite 200, Palm Desert.