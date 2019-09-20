Noticeable Difference

The Palm Springs Regional Association of Realtors have raised more than $100,000 from its annual “Feed the Hungry” campaign in donating food, clothing, and cash to Well in the Desert.

For the second year in a row, the PSRAR realtor and affiliate members raised over $100,000 in value and cash.

Spearheaded by co-chairs Johnsie Walsh of Bennion Deville Homes and Cindi Monaco of Chicago Title, 23 Greater Palm Springs real estate offices spent the month of August collecting donations. Partners included Bennion Deville Homes Main, Bennion Deville South, Bennion Deville Palm Desert, Bennion Deville Rancho Mirage, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services North and South, Better Homes & Gardens Leaskou, Capitis, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Compass, Larson Desert Realty, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Harcourt’s Desert Homes, HomeSmart Professionals, Keller Williams Palm Springs, Pacific Sotheby’s North and South, Paul Kaplan Group, Re/Max Area Experts, Re/Max Desert Properties, The Agency Palm Desert, Vylla Home Palm Desert and Windermere Palm Springs.

An awards & wrap up party featured a luxury home preview at the Palm Springs Estee Lauder Estate, currently on the market, and represented by Ryan Cummings and John Moore of HK Lane/Christie’s International Realty. The residence, located at 333 E. Valmonte Sur, offers 5,200 square feet of living space, five bedrooms, six baths and is priced at $2,290,000. The evening also featured catering by Eight4Nine Restaurant & Lounge and was coordinated by Randee Bayne of Palm Springs Life Homes magazine.

Awards were presented to the top real estate offices for the largest donations. Re/Max Area Experts captured first prize for the largest donation of food, clothing, and cash, while HomeSmart also took first place for the largest financial donation. Second place went to Larson Desert Realty and third to Bennion Deville Homes Main.

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage took home first-place honors in the Best Decorated Donation Box category. Second place went to Larson Desert Realty and third to Bennion Deville Main.

The price of the party’s admission was a pair or two of socks to donate to Well in the Desert. The winner of the biggest bundle of socks went to Anne Ferguson of Re/Max Area Experts. The Palm Springs Regional Association of Realtors event collected over 1,300 pairs of socks, which lasts approximately three months.

For more information on Well in the Desert, visit wellinthedesert.org.