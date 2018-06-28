The Palm Springs Regional Association of REALTORS® held its annual Night at the Ballpark on June 13 at Palm Springs Stadium to watch the Palm Springs POWER battle the Thousand Oaks Gold Sox.

More than 100 Realtors and Affiliates enjoyed a barbecue dinner, took a portrait photo with the Palm Springs POWER players. and watched the home team post a 15-3 win.

Board of Directors member Tony Vaccaro of Carrington Real Estate threw out the first pitch. The event was spearheaded by Affiliate Committee co-chairs Nicole Mendoza of Local’s Choice and Cindy Eix of Eix Insurance.

Volunteers included: Nicole Mendoza, Local’s Cchoice; Cindy Eix, Eix Insurance; Sheldon Hecht, LoanDepot; Leo Newcomb, Insurance Crew; Michael Baughman, Desert HomeFront Property Services; Charles Barenbrugge, 3D Tours Plus, and Judy Sutherland, The Art of Staging.

The evening was possible thanks to Palm Springs POWER owner Andrew Starke assisted by announcer Alex Gratys.

