Members of the Palm Springs Regional Association of Realtors (PSRAR) and real estate professionals toasted outgoing PSRAR President George Rider and the 2018 Board of Directors at a lavish party held at the home of John Monahan.

The event was made possible through the generosity of Presenting Sponsor, Pacific Sotheby Realty’s owners Steve Games, Nyda Jones-Church, and Brian Arrington, and Contributing Sponsors Walter Neil of Franklin Loan Center, Robert Sabo of Desert Moving Company, and Willie Rhine of Eight4Nine Restaurant and Lounge.

Also honored were the volunteers of the PSRAR Special Events Committee, headed by Cindi Monaco and Tony Vaccaro and the Affiliates Network with chairperson Cindy Eix. Both organizations held record-breaking fundraisers in 2018 and broke attendance records at numerous events.

