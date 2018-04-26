The Palm Springs Regional Association of Realtors kicked off its fundraising season with its Annual Spring Fling Auction & Breakfast to raise needed funds for four charities April 11 at the Mizell Senior Center in Palm Springs.

The charities included Escrow Association Scholarships, Volunteer PS, The Sanctuary and Boys and Girls Clubs of the Coachella Valley.

More than 150 real estate agents and affiliate PSRAR members attended and raised over $6,000. Scott Griffith of The Agency served as auctioneer assisted by Kellee McQuinn.

The list of donors included: Hilda Hovat, David Clark, Jim Webb, Rebecca Cardoza, Susan Van Es, Roy Rigsby, Coldwell Banker Palm Springs, Jon Lizarraga, Bennion Deville, Rob Kleinschmid, The 500 Building, Randee Bayne (Palm Springs Life), Stephen Burchard, Pacshore Real Estate, Denise Alvarez, Michael Kirkland, Dominique Fructman, Willie Rhine (849 Restaurant), Joan Parker, Eix Insurance, Craig Michaels, Sandy Swett, Mellissa Fisher, Dan Foley, John Evans (Contempo Lending), Tiffany Denton (Founder’s Alliance), Gary Chefetz, Charles Barenbrugge, Oraj Palm Vacation Rentals, Catalina Island Rentals, Donna Larson, Leaskou Partners, ReMax Consultants, Acme House Company, Harvey Katofsky, HK Lane Real Estate, and Eric and Tracy Meeks.

